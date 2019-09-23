Home Nation

Lucky escape for six after private chopper crash lands in Kedarnath

The chopper belonged to a company named 'UTair' which provides air services to the shrine from Phata.

Published: 23rd September 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

UTair chopper

UTair chopper crash-landed as its tail hit the ground. (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Six passengers had a lucky escape after a helicopter they were travelling in crash-landed while landing from Kedarnath shrine helipad on Monday.  The incident took place at around 11 am. 

Payal Pracharya (26), a passenger from Ahemdabad who along with others sustained no injuries said, "We all were so scared. All of it happened in a matter of a few seconds. As we took off and got in the air for less than 30 seconds, the pilot returned the chopper. Turbulence grew stronger and we thought we all are going to die. Thanks to Almighty that we are safe."

An inquiry has been launched into the incident by district administration.

Mangesh Ghildiyal, district magistrate of Rudraprayag district where the revered shrine is located said, "The incident occurred while the pilot was flying back from Kedarnath to Phata. After sensing something wrong, he returned and landed the chopper safely on the helipad. Everyone including six passengers and the pilot is safe."

The passengers were ferried to Phata by another chopper after a few hours. 

The chopper belonged to a company named 'UTair' which provides air services to the shrine from Phata. Distance between Phata and Kedarnath is 17.6 kilometres which takes about 9 minutes by air.

The chopper crash-landed as its tail hit the ground. The pilot managed to get the chopper land without any major injury to passengers and himself. 

The passengers were immediately taken for medical assistance. 

The chopper was removed from the helipad to continue other flight operations without any hindrance. 

This is the seventh chopper crash in Kedarnath since 2013 tragedy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kedarnath chopper crash-lands
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp