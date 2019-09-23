One family, one ticket in Jharkhand Congress; senior leaders not to contest

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The Congress party has decided to opt for ‘one family, one ticket’ plan in the Jharkhand elections, while leaders holding key posts in the organisational structure will refrain from contesting the poll.

Jharkhand is likely to poll in November-December.

At an informal meeting in Delhi to discuss the poll strategy on Sunday, Congress general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh, newly elected PCC chief Rameshwar Oraon and other senior leaders made these decisions in the light of claims that more than one person from at least three families are vying for poll tickets.

Former Congress state unit chief Ajoy Kumar has already resigned alleging that several senior party leaders sought to grab political posts for personal benefits.

Incidentally, allegations were also being made on Oraon and five working presidents of mobilizing party workers in their respective constituencies with an intention to contest the elections at the expense of organisational work.

“It was decided to follow ‘one family, one ticket’ rule. Leaders, sitting in top positions will also be not allowed to contest elections. If they express their desire to contest, they will have to first resign from the organisational post,” said a party insider.

There are at least three such families, which have been mounting pressure, to ensure more than one ticket, he added.

The party functionary said, during the meeting, party workers were also advised not to make unwanted statements claiming their stake on any particular Assembly seat till the top leadership gets into an alliance with other Opposition parties and any decision in this regard is taken at the level of party high-command in the national capital.