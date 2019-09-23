Home Nation

PM Modi leaves for New York to address UN General Assembly after Howdy Modi event

PM Modi, who addressed a 50,000 strong crowd of Indian Americans at the NRG stadium at the Howdy Modi event, left for New York where he will address the UN General Assembly on September 27.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:37 AM

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk around NRG Stadium waving to the crowd during the 'Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' event, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New York to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and participate in other "multilateral and bilateral" engagements after his "historic" visit to Houston, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

"Farewell Texas! After an unprecedented and historic visit to Houston, PM @narendramodi departs for New York City to address the #UNGA74 and participate in other multilateral and bilateral engagements," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Earlier, in a grand show of friendship and common vision, the prime minister shared the stage with US President Donald Trump at the gala "Howdy, Modi!" event.

The two leaders pledged to fight terrorism while heaping praise on each other's achievements.

Modi also addressed a gathering of members of the Indian community here, where he requested Indians leaving across the world to send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year.

