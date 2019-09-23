Home Nation

Security forces on high alert along LoC as 500 terrorists waiting to enter Kashmir: Sources

Some of the terrorists waiting to infiltrate into India were trained at the Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot which was bombed by Indian Air Force in February, the sources said.

Published: 23rd September 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Security forces are on alert across the Valley in Srinagar on Friday | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian security forces have been given full freedom to effectively deal with any infiltration bid along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir following inputs that around 450-500 well-trained terrorists are waiting at terror launch pads to sneak into the Valley as part of Pakistan's design to trigger unrest, military sources said on Monday.

Some of the terrorists waiting to infiltrate into India were trained at the Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot which was bombed by Indian Air Force in February, the sources said.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said Pakistan has reactivated the Balakot terror camp very recently.

ALSO READ | India can go beyond Balakot air strikes, warns Army Chief Bipin Rawat

The sources said a large group of terrorists are waiting at the terror launch-pads in Lipa valley on the Pakistani side. According to intelligence inputs, Pakistan-based terror groups are likely to target vital installations in several key cities.

"Around 450-500 terrorists are waiting at the terror launch pads along the LoC in PoK," said a source.

They said Pakistan's plan is to create unrest in Kashmir with an aim to project to the international community that the situation in the Valley is deteriorating after India decided to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources said the Army remains on high alert and has been given full freedom to deal with any security challenge "effectively".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J&K militants LoC Jammu and Kashmir terrorists Indian Army
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp