Send five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year: PM to NRIs at 'Howdy, Modi'

Modi also thanked the Indian community in Houston for setting the stage for a "glorious future" of Indo-US ties.

Published: 23rd September 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:34 AM

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Howdi Modi' event Sunday, September 22, 2019, at NRG Stadium in Houston. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Indians living across the world on Sunday to send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year.

Addressing a gathering of members of the Indian community here, he said, "Can you do something for me? It is a small request. I am saying this to all Indians living all over the world. You take a decision that every year, each one of you will send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists."

The prime minister said this after unveiling the plaque of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Eternal Gandhi Museum here, the inauguration of the Gujarati Samaj of Houston Event Centre and a Siddhi Vinayak temple.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted video clips of Modi's address on Twitter.

"The Eternal Gandhi museum will be a prized cultural landmark in Houston. I have been associated with this effort for a while. It will surely make Gandhi Ji's thoughts popular among the youth: PM," the PMO said in a tweet.

Modi also thanked the Indian community in Houston for setting the stage for a "glorious future" of Indo-US ties, it said in another tweet.

