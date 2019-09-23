Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years: Yogi Adityanath

Issuing the directive here on Monday, the CM said that the doctors would be made to sign bonds for the same

Published: 23rd September 2019

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: In a major decision to mitigate the issues plaguing the rural parts of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath made it mandatory for every MBBS graduates of government medical colleges to work in villages for two years.

Issuing the directive here on Monday, the CM said that the doctors would be made to sign bonds for the same. “The doctors, who have done MD and MS, too will have to work for one year in rural areas and that no one will be allowed to influence the government for an internship,” said Adityanath.

The state is facing the paucity of over 6,000 doctors and owing to the dearth of doctors in rural areas, villagers are forced to come to the cities to avail medical facilities.

Claiming PM Jan Arogya Yojana to be a big success in the state, the CM said around 1.18 crore families got benefited through the scheme while 8.45 lakh families got the benefit from through CM Jan Arogya Yojana. Moreover, golden cards were distributed among 1.89 lakh people, he said.

Speaking at an event to mark the completion of one year of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, CM Yogi said: "We had to face several challenges when we launched this scheme around a year back. The biggest challenge was to make the benefits of this scheme reach the beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. We chalked out such a strategy that could help in making this scheme reach all the needy."

The CM said a total of 46.86 lakh golden cards have been made under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana in Uttar Pradesh and 1.89 lakh golden cards were distributed under the CM Arogya Yojana. The CM also gave an account of the work done during his 30 months’ tenure so far.

Earlier, Health and Medical minister Jai Pratap Singh said that people belonging to poor families used to take loans for the treatment of serious diseases, but Ayushman Yojna has come handy in solving their health woes in an effective manner.

