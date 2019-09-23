Home Nation

Will sit down with President Trump for positive deals: PM Modi

PM Modi said that in the past five years, India's growth has been at 7.5 per cent, which no government in the past has managed to achieve.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi with Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

HOUSTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched India as an attractive investment destination and said that with the "economic miracle" being wrought in the US under President Donald Trump, he would sit down with the US president to work out some deals.

Speaking at the Howdy Modi event, PM Modi said that India can achieve its target of becoming a $5 trillion economy if it remains focused.

He said the country would focus on infrastructure and exports and creating a "people friendly, investment friendly atmosphere".

"We target to spend $1.3 trillion on infrastructure," PM Modi, said adding that in the past five years, India's growth has been at 7.5 per cent, which no government in the past has managed to achieve.

"For the first time, inflation is low, the fiscal deficit is low. We are a major FDI destination," said Modi.

"President Trump has wrought an economic miracle, and this will be 'sone pe suhaga' (beneficial for India). I will sit down with President Trump, and we expect some positive result."

On a lighter note, he said: "President Trump calls me a top negotiator. But he himself is mahir (great) in the art of making deals. And I myself am learning a lot from him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Donald Trump US President Howdy Modi event PM Modi Indo Us ties
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp