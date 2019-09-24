Home Nation

25-metre stretch of Lower Mall Road in Dehradun to be relaid

The stretch of the centuries-old road crumbled on August 25, 2018, triggering panic in the town. A few days later, another 8-feet long stretch of the road fell into the Naini lake.

Published: 24th September 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

A detailed project report has already been sent to the state government. | Express Photo Services

A detailed project report has already been sent to the state government. | Express Photo Services

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In good news for residents of lake town, Nanital, a 25-metre stretch of Lower Mall Road, which caved in last year, would be rebuilt. The cost of relaying the damaged portion of the road has been estimated at Rs 41 crore.

A detailed project report has already been sent to the state officials by the Nainital district administration.
Sabon Bansal, the district magistrate of Nainital, said, “The proposal has been sent to higher levels of the state government for approval. Work will begin as soon as we get the nod.”

The stretch of the centuries-old road crumbled on August 25, 2018, triggering panic in the town. A few days later, another 8-feet long stretch of the road fell into the Naini lake.

While the stretch was repaired within a month, experts said the damaged needs to be laid afresh to avoid a similar incident in future. The road collapse even forced tourists, who had planned to visit the scenic town, go elsewhere.

The Mall Road was built during the British rule, between 1841 and 1885.

Charu Chandra Pant, professor, Centre of Advanced Studies in Geology, Kumaon University, said, “The proposal to rebuild the damaged portion is welcome, as it will help in bolstering the safety standard of the 165- metre stretch, which needs long-term safety guarantees.”

Elaborating on the matter, he added that the retaining wall around the lake, which protects the water body and lends support to the Lower Mall Road is more than 120 years old.

The road, popular with visitors, had caved in due to an overload of heavy vehicles. Residents had attributed the road collapse on the unchecked flow of traffic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp