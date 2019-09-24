Home Nation

Bhopal admin's guidelines over Navratri celebration anti-religious: Pragya Thakur

Taking to Twitter Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that instructions have been given but no religious sentiments should be hurt.

Published: 24th September 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

BJP MP and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Tuesday said that the affidavit issued by the Bhopal administration over guidelines to be followed for idol installation during Navratri is "anti-religious" and "no Hindu will accept any interference in its rituals".

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said, "We do not accept the order issued by the administration. No Hindu will accept any interference with his rituals. Congress starts to come up with rules whenever Hindu festivals are near. 11 people died during the Ganesh immersion. Now, Bhopal administration blamed Hindu people and releases an order."

She continued, "The rule says idol should not be more than 6 feet and no sound equipment should be used from 10 pm to 6 am. Hindu worship begins from early morning. It is totally anti-religious. We will play sound. If there will a prohibition on sound, then no one would able to use it in the future. It says that in case of any mishappening, the responsibility will be on the organising committee and organiser. We will celebrate our festivals with full freedom."

The reaction by Thakur comes after Bhopal administration has come up with an order in which organisers of Puja events and idol makers are required to sign an affidavit.

As per the affidavit, the idol will not be more than 6-feet height and no loudspeakers will be played between 10 pm to 6 am. It also says the organiser will be held responsible for fire safety and structural safety. If someone violates the rules, legal action will be taken against him/her.

Taking to Twitter Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that instructions have been given but no religious sentiments should be hurt.

"The holy festival of Navratri is coming. This festival is being celebrated on a grand scale in the state. There is no restriction in the state regarding the height of the idol. The rule regarding sound instrument is applicable throughout the country, the same is applicable to our state. There is no restriction on immersion," tweeted.

In another tweet, Nath said, "For safety, the administration has made some rules regarding going by boat in deep water. In the past, instructions have been given that the rules of security should be followed, but no religious sentiments should be hurt."

"We are all excited about this festival of worship of Shakti. We will together celebrate across the state. Don't know why BJP is propagating against this," Kamal Nath tweeted.

