Bihar CM Nitish Kumar showed black flag in Muzaffarpur

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was shown black flag and ink was thrown on his cavalcade by a handful of people belonging to an unknown political outfit in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) this afternoon when about 10-12 people belonging to 'Garib Jankranti Party', suddenly appeared and showed black flag to the CM besides throwing ink on his cavalcade.

They also raised anti-government slogans after seeing the CM's convoy.

"We have shown black flag to Nitish Kumar and also threw ink on his cavalcade.

We will continue to hold such programme (protest) till things are not improved at SKMCH, where people especially poor come from far-flung area for treatment but there is no facility at all in the hospital," the outfit's president Vikas Krishna told reporters here.

Two persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police sources said adding both belonged to the Garib Jankranti Party.

Kumar had gone to Muzaffarpur to participate in a function at SKMCH to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 105 crore.

Muzaffarpur's SKMCH had hit the headline in June this year when more than 100 children had died due to suspected cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

CM laid the foundation stone for 100-bed Paediatric ICU (PICU) besides starting the work for strengthening internal water supply system.

He also inaugurated a building for 100-bed maternal and child unit at the SKMCH.