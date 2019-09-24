Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar showed black flag in Muzaffarpur

Two persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police sources said adding both belonged to the Garib Jankranti Party.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was shown black flag and ink was thrown on his cavalcade by a handful of people belonging to an unknown political outfit in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) this afternoon when about 10-12 people belonging to 'Garib Jankranti Party', suddenly appeared and showed black flag to the CM besides throwing ink on his cavalcade.

They also raised anti-government slogans after seeing the CM's convoy.

"We have shown black flag to Nitish Kumar and also threw ink on his cavalcade.

We will continue to hold such programme (protest) till things are not improved at SKMCH, where people especially poor come from far-flung area for treatment but there is no facility at all in the hospital," the outfit's president Vikas Krishna told reporters here.

Two persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police sources said adding both belonged to the Garib Jankranti Party.

Kumar had gone to Muzaffarpur to participate in a function at SKMCH to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 105 crore.

Muzaffarpur's SKMCH had hit the headline in June this year when more than 100 children had died due to suspected cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

CM laid the foundation stone for 100-bed Paediatric ICU (PICU) besides starting the work for strengthening internal water supply system.

He also inaugurated a building for 100-bed maternal and child unit at the SKMCH.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar black flag Garib Jankranti Party SKMCH
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp