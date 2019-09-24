Home Nation

Cash-strapped Punjab runs a fat bill on CM Amarinder Singh’s advisers

In order to placate some legislators, the state government had recently given the rank of a cabinet minister to six MLAs who were appointed advisors to Chief Minister.

Published: 24th September 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The cash-strapped Congress government in Punjab runs a heavy bill every month on the army of advisers, political secretaries and OSDs attached with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

In order to placate some legislators, the state government had recently given the rank of a cabinet minister to six MLAs who were appointed advisors to Chief Minister. Amarinder now has a dozen advisers and the government spends around Rs 60 lakh on each of them. It will now end up spending over Rs 8 crore on them every year.

The chief minister earlier had six advisers. Lt-Gen (retd) T S Shergill, senior adviser to the CM, enjoys the rank of a cabinet minister. Amarinder’s media adviser Raveen Thukral, adviser Bharat Inder Singh Chahal and financial adviser V K Garg, hold the rank of minister of state.

Lt-Gen (retd) B S Dhaliwal, who was the technical adviser to Amarinder’s predecessor Parkash Singh Badal, was retained by this government. Retired IGP Khubi Ram is CM’s security adviser holding the rank of additional DGP.

With the addition of four MLAs — Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon (Faridkot), Amarinders Raja Warring (Gidderbaha), Sangat Singh Gilzian (Urmur) and Inderbir Singh Bolaria (Amritsar South) —designated as political advisers, and two more — Fatehgarh Sahib

MLA Kuljeet Singh Nagra, designated as advisor (Planning) in the rank of a cabinet minister and Attari MLA Tarsem Singh DC made planning advisor in rank of a MoS, the state exchequer will have to bear additional burden.

These advisers are entitled to get pay and allowances given to ministers — a cabinet minister gets a monthly salary of Rs 1.75 lakh while a MoS gets Rs 1.50 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp