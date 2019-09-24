Congress moves Election Commission against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Tuesday moved the Election Commission alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct and the relevant laws by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the BJP government in the state.

It also said that extension of services of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve was against the directives of the commission.

A party delegation that included Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and former state Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda went to the Election Commission and gave memoranda to the poll panel.

The Congress leaders later said that the poll panel has assured to look into their complaints.

The party said that hoardings and advertisements featuring the Haryana Chief Minister and projecting his government's "achievements" were being displayed prominently at public places, most notably petrol pump stations and state government hospitals despite the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) having come into force with the announcement of the poll schedule.

"The hoardings, advertisements constitute a clear and material breach of the relevant laws as they represent a misuse of public funds and official machinery for campaign purposes," the party said.

It said the advertisements were not only a violation of the MCC but also against numerous notifications issued by the commission. The party urged the poll panel to issue directions for immediate removal of all hoardings and advertisements.

The party also urged the commission to direct that no advertisements were issued in the newspapers and other media at the cost of the public exchequer during the election period.

In another memorandum, the Congress alleged that the Haryana Chief Minister has been writing letters to farmers urging them to vote for the BJP and promising to increase their income by 2022.

The party urged the poll panel to take immediate against the Chief Minister for free and fair election.

"Such actions of the Chief Minister are in clear violation of the commission's orders and the electoral laws under the Representation of People Act, 1951 and are punishable offences under the Indian Penal Code," the party said.

The Congress also gave a memorandum repeating its earlier allegation that officials at Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) have "repeatedly been acting as political agents" of the BJP Government in the state.

The party alleged that HSSC exams were being conducted "right before the assembly elections with a clear agenda to lure the candidates to vote for the ruling party".

The party urged the poll panel to issue directions to prevent the state government from misusing any officials or agencies.

In another memorandum, the party said that Home Ministry had on August 29 extended the services of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve two days ahead of his retirement and the move was against the directions of the Election Commssion.

It urged the poll panel to direct the state election commission to take action in the matter.