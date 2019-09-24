Home Nation

Congress moves Election Commission against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Congress leaders later said that the poll panel has assured to look into their complaints.

Published: 24th September 2019 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Tuesday moved the Election Commission alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct and the relevant laws by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the BJP government in the state.

It also said that extension of services of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve was against the directives of the commission.

A party delegation that included Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and former state Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda went to the Election Commission and gave memoranda to the poll panel.

The Congress leaders later said that the poll panel has assured to look into their complaints.

The party said that hoardings and advertisements featuring the Haryana Chief Minister and projecting his government's "achievements" were being displayed prominently at public places, most notably petrol pump stations and state government hospitals despite the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) having come into force with the announcement of the poll schedule.

"The hoardings, advertisements constitute a clear and material breach of the relevant laws as they represent a misuse of public funds and official machinery for campaign purposes," the party said.

It said the advertisements were not only a violation of the MCC but also against numerous notifications issued by the commission. The party urged the poll panel to issue directions for immediate removal of all hoardings and advertisements.

The party also urged the commission to direct that no advertisements were issued in the newspapers and other media at the cost of the public exchequer during the election period.

In another memorandum, the Congress alleged that the Haryana Chief Minister has been writing letters to farmers urging them to vote for the BJP and promising to increase their income by 2022.

The party urged the poll panel to take immediate against the Chief Minister for free and fair election.

"Such actions of the Chief Minister are in clear violation of the commission's orders and the electoral laws under the Representation of People Act, 1951 and are punishable offences under the Indian Penal Code," the party said.

The Congress also gave a memorandum repeating its earlier allegation that officials at Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) have "repeatedly been acting as political agents" of the BJP Government in the state.

The party alleged that HSSC exams were being conducted "right before the assembly elections with a clear agenda to lure the candidates to vote for the ruling party".

The party urged the poll panel to issue directions to prevent the state government from misusing any officials or agencies.

In another memorandum, the party said that Home Ministry had on August 29 extended the services of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve two days ahead of his retirement and the move was against the directions of the Election Commssion.

It urged the poll panel to direct the state election commission to take action in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Assembly election Manohar Lal Khattar
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp