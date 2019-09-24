Home Nation

Court notices put up outside Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's residence in Rampur

The notices were put up by officials from Ganj police station on the main gate of Khan's residence.

Published: 24th September 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAMPUR: Court notices related to several cases including those alleging land-grabbing were put up outside Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan's residence here on Monday.

The notices were also in the name of Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are about the land encroachment by Jauhar University. The SP lawmaker is the varsity's vice-chancellor.

