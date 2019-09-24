Home Nation

First Tri-services amphibious exercise between the US and Indian Armed forces

The exercise will practice joint actions of both militaries of attacking the harbor from the sea-side and the operations to handle HADR conditions.

NEW DELHI: The Indian and US Armed forces have raised the level of their military engagements. Both the countries are going to hold first tri-services amphibious exercise involving the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. The exercise named Tiger Triumph was announced by US President Donald Trump during the ‘Howdy Modi’ in the US.

"The first-ever such exercise with the United States will take place from 13 to 21 November in two phases in the Bay of Bengal. Apart from the Army, Navy and Air Force personnel and assets, the US Marine Commandoes are also likely to participate in the exercise," said Colonel Aman Anand, Army Spokesperson.

The exercise will practice joint actions of both militaries of attacking the harbor from the sea-side and the operations to handle HADR conditions.

The exercise will be in two phases. First phase from 13 to 16 November will be held in Vizag and will be the harbor phase. The second phase from 17-21 November will be the sea-phase to be held in Kakinada.

The exercise was initially named as Triumph but Tiger was added as the US Marine Special Commandoes were to take part in the exercise. US Marine commandoes are specialised in conducting amphibious operations.

The exercise is only the second of tri-services nature with the first being held with Russia earlier. The Indian Army is fielding a battalion level force which will be mix of Infantry, Engineers, Medical and Communication troops. Indian Navy will be fielding one Landing Platform Dock, one Landing Ship Tank, Helicopters and smaller boats (Landing Craft Attack/ Landing Craft Mechanised) for transferring troops from ships to coasts for attacks and transferring armaments. Also, one Survey Vessel of Indian Navy will participate.

The United States is sending one Marine Rifle Company (about 160 men), 60-70 Marine Logistics elements, Medical Regulatory team of 17 members and Command element of 10 personnel. 

From the Indian Air Force one of C-130 J, two Mi 17 Helicopters. The US is sending its one LSD and one LSU.

The overall force commander during the exercise will be the Fleet Officer Commander- Eastern Fleet (FOCEF) the Commander Amphibious task Force will be the Commanding Officer of the Indian Amphibious Attack ship INS Jalashwa.

Also, the two militaries will share the HADR operations conducted by them. India will be presenting its analysis of the operations conducted during 2004 Tsunami and the Uttarakhand Cloud Burst of 2013.  US forces will be presenting the analysis of their three HADR operations of the 2015 Nepal earthquake, 2018 Typhoon Yutu in Saipan and 2018 Indonesia Earthquake.

