Five detained, FIR against 19 for lynching Jharkhand tribal

Klantus Barla was beaten up, along with two others who are battling for life at a hospital.

Published: 24th September 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: More than 32 hours after a tribal was killed on suspicion of selling beef at Khunti, the state police filed an FIR against the four named in connection with the case, as well as 15 others, on Monday evening. Another five people were detained after questioning.

The latest incident has taken the lynching toll in the state to 21, since 2016.

Police said locals caught three tribals allegedly selling beef at Suari Jaltanda village, in the Karra police station area of Khunti on Sunday, and started beating them up.

Barla succumbed to his injuries at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, while two others — Fagu Kacchap and Philip Horo, are still under treatment.

“The FIR has been filed under various sections, including rioting, causing grievous injury and murder, against four persons named in the case, as well as another 15 unidentified people. Five more were detained after being questioned in connection with the incident,” Ashutosh Shekhar, Khunti SP, said.

