‘Abki bar Trump Sarkar’: Congress divided over PM’s backing for incumbent US President

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress continues to remain a divided house when it comes to commenting on decisions of PM Narendra Modi-led government. Be it party’s stand on abrogation of Article 370, NRC or latest being Modi’s ‘Abki bar Trump sarkar’ slogan at ‘Howdi Modi’ event at Houston.

Congress leader Anand Sharma criticised Modi, saying he was in the US as Indian Prime Minister and not a star campaigner in US elections.

However, party colleague Milind Deora said PM’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy.

Earlier, party MP Shashi Tharoor had said that PM deserves respect in foreign countries as he is a representative of our nation.

“Our relationship with the US has throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies,” said Sharma.

He added that PM should have honoured that convention and it should not be seen that India is taking a partisan position. Deora however felt otherwise.

“PM’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump’s hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans’ contributions makes us proud,” he tweeted.

PM responded to Deora’s tweet and thanked him.