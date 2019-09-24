Home Nation

PM Modi to meet President Trump in New York on September 24 at noon

President Trump, on Monday, attended the UN Climate Change summit and became a spectator while the Indian Prime Minister delivered a speech on India's bid for climate protection.

Published: 24th September 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump shake hands after introductions during the 'Howdi Modi' event. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

"PM Modi will meet President Trump at 12:15 p.m. (local time) tomorrow," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a press briefing in New York.

The meeting comes a day after the US President had shared the same dais with the Indian Prime Minister to address nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans and Hindu-Americans 'Howdy, Mody!' event in Houston.

Taking the US-India relations to new heights, the leaders of the world's two biggest democracies echoed similar sentiments on pressing issues such as climate change, terrorism, energy and trade.

READ HERE | Donald Trump offers to mediate Kashmir issue again if India and Pakistan agree

Notably, the friendship between Modi and Trump was on full display at the event. In a never-seen-before display of camaraderie, the two leaders held hands and took a lap around the NRG Stadium after the two leaders addressed the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Prime Minister also took the occasion to vouch for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential elections, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014BJP election campaign.

Meanwhile, President Trump, on Monday, attended the UN Climate Change summit and became a spectator while the Indian Prime Minister delivered a speech on India's bid for climate protection.

The unexpected attendance came nearly two years after the Trump administration pulled out of the 2015 Paris accord in 2017.

