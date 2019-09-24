Home Nation

Principal slapped for not allowing birthday celebration in campus in Rajasthan

In a viral video, Dr Laxmikant, principal of Dayanand College can be seen opposing the students union president Sita Ram Chaudhary's birthday celebrations in the campus premises.

AJMER: In a shocking incident, principal of Dayanand College here was attacked and threatened by students' union president after the principal opposed his birthday celebration on campus on Monday.

In a video which is being widely circulated on the social media platforms, Dr Laxmikant, principal of Dayanand College can be seen opposing the students union president Sita Ram Chaudhary's birthday celebrations in the campus premises. Moments later, both can be seen indulged in heated verbal arguments after which both attacked each other.

"The incident happened Monday afternoon in college. The two groups clashed when the principal refused students for birthday celebrations. Both groups have filed a complaint against each other. A case will be registered while investigating further," said Gomaram, Station House Officer (SHO).

"I was on my routine inspection when few students informed me that some students are celebrating birthday and cutting cake. These kinds of celebrations are not allowed on our campus. If the students want to celebrate, they can do in their private spaces but not in college premises. So when I reached there, Sita Ram Chaudhary was celebrating his birthday along with 40 other students. They were creating nuisance at the campus. So I went there and told him that it is not allowed. But he refused to accept my orders and slapped me. He also threatened me. I slapped him in self-defence," the principal told ANI.

The student's statement is awaited. 

