Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag to head LJP Bihar unit 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan signalled a generational shift in the Lok Janshakti Party, announcing on Tuesday that his son Chirag Paswan would be the acting chief of the party's Bihar unit.

There is also speculation that Chirag Paswan might replace his father as the party's national president soon.

Ram Vilas Paswan said reporters that the party would take a call on its leadership during its foundation day ceremony on November 28.

"It is imperative that the new generation will come forward to run the party," the LJP chief said.

Chirag Paswan will replace Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, Pashupati Kumar Paras, as the acting chief of the party's Bihar unit.

Paras has been appointed as the president of the Dalit Sena, a wing of the Bihar-based party, following the death of incumbent Ram Chandra Paswan, another brother of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Chirag Paswan, 35, is a second-term Lok Sabha MP from Jamui constituency in Bihar and is seen as the heir to his father in the party.

The party, which draws its support mainly from Dalits in Bihar, is a BJP ally and currently has five members in the Lok Sabha.

Though the ruling NDA has not announced its candidate yet from Samastipur, which was represented by Ram Chandra Paswan, it is likely that his son Prince Raj will contest the bypoll, scheduled to be held on October 21.