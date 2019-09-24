Home Nation

Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag to head LJP Bihar unit 

Chirag Paswan will replace Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, Pashupati Kumar Paras, as the acting chief of the party's state unit.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

LJP leader Chirag Paswan

LJP leader Chirag Paswan (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan signalled a generational shift in the Lok Janshakti Party, announcing on Tuesday that his son Chirag Paswan would be the acting chief of the party's Bihar unit.

There is also speculation that Chirag Paswan might replace his father as the party's national president soon.

Ram Vilas Paswan said reporters that the party would take a call on its leadership during its foundation day ceremony on November 28.

"It is imperative that the new generation will come forward to run the party," the LJP chief said.

Chirag Paswan will replace Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, Pashupati Kumar Paras, as the acting chief of the party's Bihar unit.

Paras has been appointed as the president of the Dalit Sena, a wing of the Bihar-based party, following the death of incumbent Ram Chandra Paswan, another brother of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Chirag Paswan, 35, is a second-term Lok Sabha MP from Jamui constituency in Bihar and is seen as the heir to his father in the party.

The party, which draws its support mainly from Dalits in Bihar, is a BJP ally and currently has five members in the Lok Sabha.

Though the ruling NDA has not announced its candidate yet from Samastipur, which was represented by Ram Chandra Paswan, it is likely that his son Prince Raj will contest the bypoll, scheduled to be held on October 21.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Vilas Paswan Lok Janshakti Party LJP Bihar politics Chirag Paswan
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp