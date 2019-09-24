Two killed and five left injured in scrap blast in Amritsar

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Two people were killed and five injured in a blast at the house of a junk dealer, in Putlighar area of Amritsar on Monday evening.

Police sources said that the deceased were cleaning scrapped goods when the blast took place.

Some ammunition also reportedly came in with the scarp which was collected by them from various places.

The deceased were identified as Rattan Lal and Rajinder Kumar.

A home guard Gurman Singh, who was relative of the scrap dealer and a child named Ladi, were among the five injured.

The other injured were identified as Tarsem Lal, his son Vijay and Manjit Kaur, all of whom were rushed to Civil Hospital.

Senior police officials, including Amritsar Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill and DCP Jagmohan Singh, reached the spot.

“The police have started its investigation to ascertain as to where the scrap was brought from and how explosives came with it,” said a police officer.