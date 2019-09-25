Home Nation

Ahead of Maha polls, notice issued to remove ads featuring PM Modi from Pune's public spaces

Published: 25th September 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

PUNE: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pune Deputy Collector on Wednesday issued a notice to remove advertisements featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi from multiple public spaces in Pune district.

In a letter, Pune Deputy Collector and convener for model code of conduct, Surekha Mane issued a notice to remove the posters from petrol pumps.

The letter also mentions removing the government advertisements from railway stations, bus stands and ST buses ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections.

Surekha Mane has clarified that the order is limited to Pune district.

She confirmed that a similar letter was sent by Election Commission to all districts on the basis of a complaint it received.

Assembly elections are scheduled on October 21 in Maharashtra with results to be declared on October 24.

The Election Commission on September 21 had appealed to parties to bank on eco-friendly products for the polls as it has an environmental cost too. 

