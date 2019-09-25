Home Nation

Amit Shah launches online government portal for listing of private security agencies 

Shah said the move will not just enhance the credibility of private guards but will also expand their business and generate employment.

Published: 25th September 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 68th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council at Administrative Staff College in Guwahati Sunday Sept 8 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched an online government portal where all licensed private security agencies would be listed for public scrutiny, a move that is likely to boost the confidence of the public in private security guards, 

Shah said the move will not just enhance the credibility of private guards but will also expand their business and generate employment.

He also pitched for welfare schemes meant for private security guards and asked operators to undertake welfare initiatives such as health insurance, health check-up and pension by taking advantage of government-sponsored schemes.  

“You should undertake some welfare schemes like regular health check-up of private security guards. You should enroll them under the government-sponsored Rs 2 lakh insurance scheme and pay the yearly premium of Rs 22 for each guard. The government will pay rest of the amount of Rs 350.”

He added that agencies must ensure that each and every private security guard has a ‘Jan Dhan’ account for salary disbursement.

Noting that as many as 76 per cent of those engaged in security-related activities in India belonged to the private sector, Shah said private security firms have a potential to create 2-3 crore jobs as compared to the current 90 lakh.  

He said that police verification of security guards is easier now as 90 per cent police stations in India are linked to an e-governance system.

Shah said a licensing portal will be available in all major languages within three months.

“If a firm registered in Gujarat wants to start operations in Bihar, the portal will ensure minimum formalities. It will list licensed agencies working in each state, assuring the public against any fraudulent claims by non-licensed firms,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Security Portal
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp