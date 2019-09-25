Amit Shah launches online government portal for listing of private security agencies 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched an online government portal where all licensed private security agencies would be listed for public scrutiny, a move that is likely to boost the confidence of the public in private security guards,

Shah said the move will not just enhance the credibility of private guards but will also expand their business and generate employment.

He also pitched for welfare schemes meant for private security guards and asked operators to undertake welfare initiatives such as health insurance, health check-up and pension by taking advantage of government-sponsored schemes.

“You should undertake some welfare schemes like regular health check-up of private security guards. You should enroll them under the government-sponsored Rs 2 lakh insurance scheme and pay the yearly premium of Rs 22 for each guard. The government will pay rest of the amount of Rs 350.”

He added that agencies must ensure that each and every private security guard has a ‘Jan Dhan’ account for salary disbursement.

Noting that as many as 76 per cent of those engaged in security-related activities in India belonged to the private sector, Shah said private security firms have a potential to create 2-3 crore jobs as compared to the current 90 lakh.

He said that police verification of security guards is easier now as 90 per cent police stations in India are linked to an e-governance system.

Shah said a licensing portal will be available in all major languages within three months.

“If a firm registered in Gujarat wants to start operations in Bihar, the portal will ensure minimum formalities. It will list licensed agencies working in each state, assuring the public against any fraudulent claims by non-licensed firms,” he added.