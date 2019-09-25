Home Nation

BJP wants to disturb Durga Puja's atmosphere by raking up NRC issue: Madan Mitra

Mitra claimed that he got to know that around 350 affidavits have been filed in Alipur court related to the NRC.

TMC leader Madan Mitra (PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda's visit to West Bengal, TMC leader Madan Mitra on Wednesday claimed that the central government wants to destroy the atmosphere of Durga Puja festival in the state by raising the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to ANI, Mitra said, "I think to destroy the ambience of Durga pooja by raking up the issue of NRC and to demolish the opposition, BJP leaders Amit Shah and Nadda will try to be heard by people of West Bengal."

He continued, "I will not be surprised even if Modi comes here but I am confident and I am saying that it is Bengal and it will not be that easy and it is next to impossible to implement NRC in Bengal."

Speaking on the issue of NRC, the TMC leader said, "We cannot stop the NRC-related death toll as only BJP party is responsible for it."

Mitra claimed that he got to know that around 350 affidavits have been filed in Alipur court related to the NRC.

"Why are they(BJP) compelling the people to get panicked?", he asked adding that Mamata Banerjee has categorically mentioned that no NRC will be accepted in Bengal and everyone here is "ready to fight back".

BJP president Shah and Nadda will be visiting to West Bengal to address a public gathering on October 1 and September 27 respectively.

Nadda will deliver a speech on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and NRC in Salt Lake Stadium.

