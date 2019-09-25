Home Nation

Bulandshahr violence: Main accused Bajrang Dal leader released on bail

He was on the run after the incident but was caught by the police in January this year.

Published: 25th September 2019 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles set on fire by the mob during a protest over the alleged illegal slaughter of a cow in Bulandshahr. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to the main accused in the 2018 Bulandshahr mob violence case, which led to the death of a police officer.

Yogesh Raj, the then district collector of Bajrang Dal, was among those accused of inciting a mob of over 400 people to kill Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh over alleged illegal cow slaughter as a trolley full of beef was found in the field by the residents of Mawah village. 

He was on the run after the incident but was caught by the police in January this year.

In March, a UP court dropped sedition charges filed against 38 people accused in the mob violence and directed that they be instead charged for murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and arson.

(More details awaited)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
allahabad high court Yogesh Raj Bulandshahr mob violence Bulandshahr violence
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp