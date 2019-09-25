Bulandshahr violence: Main accused Bajrang Dal leader released on bail

By Online Desk

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to the main accused in the 2018 Bulandshahr mob violence case, which led to the death of a police officer.

Yogesh Raj, the then district collector of Bajrang Dal, was among those accused of inciting a mob of over 400 people to kill Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh over alleged illegal cow slaughter as a trolley full of beef was found in the field by the residents of Mawah village.

He was on the run after the incident but was caught by the police in January this year.

In March, a UP court dropped sedition charges filed against 38 people accused in the mob violence and directed that they be instead charged for murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and arson.

