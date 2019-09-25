Chhattisgarh govt cancels promotion of 3 IPS officers to DGP rank

Home Nation

Published: 25th September 2019

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has reverted the promotion of three senior IPS officers who were elevated to the rank of director general of police (DGP) during the previous BJP regime led by Raman Singh. 

In a cabinet meeting, the CM Bhupesh Baghel revoked their promotion on the ground that “no approval by the Union home ministry on their names been received so far”. 

The earlier Raman Singh government had promoted R K Vij, Mukesh Gupta and Sanjay Pillai, all IPS officers belonging to 1988-batch to DGP rank ahead of the Assembly polls in 2018. 

Chhattisgarh has only two sanctioned posts of Director General of Police (DGP) which are now occupied by D M Awasthi and V K Singh. 

Official sources said a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) may be convened soon to reconsider the names of R K Vij and Sanjay Pillai for promotions to DGP rank. The state government may send the proposal to the home ministry for the approval for these two additional posts. 

While Vij is currently posted as special director general (SDG)-planning, provisioning and technical services, Pillay is posted as SDG-intelligence.

Mukesh Gupta has been placed under suspension after an FIR was lodged against him in February by the state's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for alleged criminal conspiracy and illegal phone tapping during probe in a civil supply corporation scam in 2015.

