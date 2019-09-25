Home Nation

IAF MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashes near Gwalior airbase, pilots eject safely

While both pilots ejected safely, the IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Published: 25th September 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian Air Force official inspect the site where MiG-21 trainer jet crashed near the Gwalior airbase Wednesday September 25 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

An Indian Air Force official inspect the site where MiG-21 trainer jet crashed near the Gwalior airbase Wednesday September 25 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district after taking off from the Gwalior airbase on Wednesday, officials said.

Both pilots ejected safely and were later rescued and admitted to hospital, they said.

The MIG-21 type-69 trainer aircraft crashed near Gwalior on Wednesday around 10 am, the IAF said in a release.

"It was on a routine mission and was airborne from the Gwalior Air Force Station. The aircraft crashed at an approximate distance of 6 nautical miles while on approach for landing," it said.

"A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident," it added.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police, Chambal Range, D P Gupta told PTI that the aircraft crashed in Choudhary-ka- Pura area of Bhind's Aalori village.

"Soon after the crash, the trainee aircraft caught fire, but its both pilots ejected safely," he said.

An IAF rescue team soon reached the spot with a helicopter and took the two pilots along with it after providing them first-aid, he said.

"The two pilots ejected safely, according to the information passed to us from the village head from the spot, some 60 km from the district headquarters," Bhind Superintendent of Police Rudolf Alvares said.

"We informed the IAF officials in Gwalior about the incident," he added.

One of the pilots received injuries, Bhind Collector Chote Singh said. Both the pilots were later admitted to hospital by the IAF rescue team, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF aircraft crash Indian Air Force Gwalior plane crash Gwalior airbase MIG 21 MIG plane crash
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp