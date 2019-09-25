IAF MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashes near Gwalior airbase, pilots eject safely

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district after taking off from the Gwalior airbase on Wednesday, officials said.

Both pilots ejected safely and were later rescued and admitted to hospital, they said.

The MIG-21 type-69 trainer aircraft crashed near Gwalior on Wednesday around 10 am, the IAF said in a release.

"It was on a routine mission and was airborne from the Gwalior Air Force Station. The aircraft crashed at an approximate distance of 6 nautical miles while on approach for landing," it said.

"A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident," it added.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police, Chambal Range, D P Gupta told PTI that the aircraft crashed in Choudhary-ka- Pura area of Bhind's Aalori village.

"Soon after the crash, the trainee aircraft caught fire, but its both pilots ejected safely," he said.

An IAF rescue team soon reached the spot with a helicopter and took the two pilots along with it after providing them first-aid, he said.

"The two pilots ejected safely, according to the information passed to us from the village head from the spot, some 60 km from the district headquarters," Bhind Superintendent of Police Rudolf Alvares said.

"We informed the IAF officials in Gwalior about the incident," he added.

One of the pilots received injuries, Bhind Collector Chote Singh said. Both the pilots were later admitted to hospital by the IAF rescue team, he added.