In-camera proceedings in Calcutta HC for Rajeev Kumar's pre-arrest bail plea

The central agency has given multiple notices to Rajeev Kumar, to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the multi-crore scam.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:22 PM

Rajeev Kumar

Rajeev Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail prayer in the Saradha chit fund scam case was heard 'in-camera' by the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, on a plea by his counsel.

A division bench, comprising justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta, heard the submissions by Kumar's lawyer in support of his pre-arrest bail prayer in the presence of only those advocates who are related to the case.

The matter will be heard again by the bench on Thursday, a lawyer present during the proceedings said.

Kumar's counsel had prayed for 'in-camera' proceedings in the case which the court agreed to. His pre-arrest bail plea was on September 21 rejected by the Alipore District and Sessions Court.

The central agency has given multiple notices to Kumar, who is currently the Additional Director General in the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department, to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the multi-crore scam.

He, however, did not appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation and has sought more time on every occasion.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

