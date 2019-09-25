Home Nation

Man sentenced to life in prison for raping minor in UP's Baghpat

On the complaint registered by the brother of the girl, police arrested Krishna, and he was sent to jail.

Published: 25th September 2019 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

BAGHPAT: A special POCSO court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl last year.

Additional District Judge-1 of the special court hearing cases related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) on Wednesday convicted Krishna and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for raping the girl on January 21, 2018.

Government counsels Sunil Panwar and Rajiv Kumar said that the minor was playing outside her house in a village in the district when Krishna, who lived in her neighbourhood, lured her with groundnuts and brought the girl to his place, where he raped her.

When the girl raised an alarm, her family members rushed to the spot and took her to the police station.

Krishna had fled the spot. On the complaint registered by the brother of the girl, police arrested Krishna, and he was sent to jail.

The case was going on in the court of Shailendra Kumar Pandey ADJ-1 (Special POCSO Court). As many as eight witnesses appeared before the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act Rape Crime against children
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp