MP Dalit children killing: Mayawati slams BJP, Congress govts for 'failing' to provide toilets

The two Dalit children were allegedly beaten to death by two persons for defecating on a street in front of a panchayat building in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:14 PM

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Terming the killing of two Dalit children in Madhya Pradesh for defecating in the open "unfortunate", BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the successive BJP and Congress governments in the state for "failing to provide proper toilet facilities".

The two Dalit children were allegedly beaten to death by two persons for defecating on a street in front of a panchayat building in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Wednesday.

"Besides keeping millions of Dalits, backwards and religious minorities deprived of government facilities, they have also been made a victim of all kinds of malicious atrocities and in such a situation the dastardly violence of two Dalit youth in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri is most unfortunate and condemnable," the BSP chief tweeted.

In another tweet, she said, "The Congress and BJP governments should explain why proper toilet facilities have not been provided in the houses of poor Dalits and backward communities? If this truth is very bitter then those who beat to death the Dalits for being forced to defecate in the open should be hanged."

The father of one of the deceased alleged that they have been facing discrimination over their caste in Bhavkedhi village, where the incident took place on Wednesday morning.

