Now, Chhattisgarh announces promotion quota for SC/ST categories

The political analysts interpreted the move as an apparent attempt by the ruling Congress to retain Chhattisgarh after the debacle it suffered earlier in this year Lok Sabha elections.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government, which has raised the reservation limit to 82 per cent in government jobs, the highest in the country, has now decided to extend quota in the job promotions for the people belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) categories. 

The decision was taken by the cabinet chaired by the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. The government has decided to amend the Chhattisgarh Public Services (promotion) Rules 2003. The amendment will benefit the government staff from the SC and ST categories in promotion, which is largely based on their population ratio of 13 per cent and 32 per cent respectively. 

This is the second time the state cabinet took such a decision on the reservation within a month. 

The decision comes months ahead of the elections to the local body elections due later this year. 

The earlier decision to hike the reservation quota to 82 per cent in government jobs was taken through an ordinance.  It was challenged in the high court which served a notice to the government to file its reply. The next hearing is scheduled later this week. 

