Shiv Sena leader's nephew shot dead in Ghaziabad

The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar (45), nephew of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Ahuja, they said.

Published: 25th September 2019 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A nephew of a Shiv Sena leader was shot dead allegedly by motorcycle-borne men here on Wednesday, police said.

Three motorcycle-borne men intercepted Amit Kumar's car near his house in Chiranjiv Vihar colony in the afternoon and fired at him indiscriminately.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

The victim owned a farmhouse in the Kavi Nagar industrial area, he said. Investigation revealed that Amit Kumar was killed due to a monetary dispute, the SP said.

The probe in the case is on, he added.

Comments

