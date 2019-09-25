Home Nation

Those not proud of Trump calling Modi India's father don't consider themselves Indians: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh said that he has never heard anything like this from any American President for an Indian Prime Minister.

Published: 25th September 2019 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said those who do not feel proud of US President Donald Trump's comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the father of India, do not consider themselves Indians.

India is being respected in a way which was rare in the past, Singh said on the sidelines of the launch of CPGRAMS reforms in the Department of Posts.

"People who live abroad are proud today of being Indian. This is happening due to the personality and personal outreach of Prime Minister Modi," said the Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office.

When asked to comment on US President Trump's statement that maybe Prime Minister Modi is the father of India, Singh said that he has never heard anything like this from any American president for an Indian prime minister.

"If an impartial and bold statement comes from America and its President then I feel every Indian should feel proud regardless of his political affiliations with any party or ideology.

"This is the first time that an American president has used this kind of words of praise not for an Indian Prime Minister but for any other world leader and if someone is not proud of this, then maybe he does not consider himself Indian," Singh said.

When asked that some Congress leaders have asserted that there could be only one father of the nation, Singh said for this, the Congress will have to argue with Trump.

Criticising Pakistan for its role in terrorism, Singh said "as far as terrorism and Pakistan's role in advancing terrorism is concerned, foreign countries which earlier did not buy India's narrative of Pakistan's involvement in terrorism are now accepting it and its credit goes to Prime Minister Modi".

Trump on Tuesday heaped praise on Modi in New York.

"I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the father of India," Trump said.

