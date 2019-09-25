Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor accident: CBI seeks time to record lawyer's statement

Published: 25th September 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

The Unnao rape survivor was seriously injured in a road accident in July

The Unnao rape survivor was seriously injured in a road accident in July (FILE PHOTO)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to grant more time to record the statement of lawyer in the Unnao rape survivor accident case. The lawyer Mahendra Singh, who suffered critical injuries in the Rae Bareli accident on July 28, is still unconscious, CBI told a bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta.

The court granted two weeks more to the CBI to file investigation report after concluding investigation in the accident matter and adjourned the case for October for further hearing.

The court had taken suo moto cognizance of a letter written by the family of the victim alleging threats from men close to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in the case. The rape survivor, who was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, was in critical condition.

Her lawyer is still critical and unconscious. On July 28, the car in which the rape survivor, her lawyer and two of her aunts were travelling was hit by a speeding truck killing the two women - the aunts of the victim.

