Valley clampdown: Litigants suffer most as J&K HC near dysfunctional

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Bashir Ahmad Dar has visited the High Court on four occasions since September 1 to challenge the PSA invoked by authorities on his son Umar Dar but to no use.

“On all occasions, I could not meet the lawyer who is pleading my case,” Dar from Kulgam said. His son Umar was arrested on August 10 and shifted to a prison in Uttar Pradesh.

Abdul Samad of Sopore, said, “I filed a civil case but don’t know when it will be heard. I make weekly rounds to secure the date of hearing.” Adding to the troubles is the boycott of work by lawyers associated with Kashmir Bar Association (KBA) since August 8 to protest the arrest of their office bearers under PSA.

The KBA has formed a team of lawyers to assist people in filing habeas corpus petitions challenging PSA detentions but civil cases are not taken up.

Lawyer Parvez Imroz said, “The cause list appears after the hearing and we are unable to inform clients of the date of hearing.”

Only cases challenging PSA detentions are being taken up, he added.

“The court too is unable to serve notices on people and litigants are unable to purchase even stamp duty paper. A case can’t be filed without stamp duty paper.”