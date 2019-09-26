Home Nation

Army, BSF sound red alert along LoC in J&K against air intrusion by Pakistan drones

The BSF is also patrolling riverine areas along the IB and has deployed water patrol teams in the Chenab river to foil terrorists' design to infiltrate.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

BSF soldiers patrol on a boat in river Chenab at Pargwal area along the India Pakistan border in Jammu district.

BSF soldiers patrol on a boat in river Chenab at Pargwal area along the India Pakistan border in Jammu district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Taking serious note of Pakistan using Chinese drones to airdrop weapons in Punjab, the Army and BSF has sounded an all-out alert along the entire Indo-Pak border and LoC, asking border guarding troops and observation posts to keep a "hawk's eye" over similar air-intrusions in future.

GPS-fitted drones capable of lifting up to 10 kg of weight flew in from Pakistan seven to eight times to airdrop several cache of arms, ammunition and fake currency, which were seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, the ongoing probe by the Punjab police has revealed.

The Army and BSF officials said the troops and observation posts have been asked to maintain the highest possible vigilance along the International Border and Line of Control in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Baramulla, Kupawara districts of the state.

"It is a new modus operandi of Pakistan to smuggle arms, ammunition and explosives in India for triggering terror.

"We have activated our forces to keep a hawk's eye on the movement of drones along the IB," BSF officials said.

BSF troops guarding over 180 kms of IB with Pakistan have strengthened their observation posts and "listening posts" to keep a close watch against any intrusion by drones.

The BSF is also patrolling riverine areas along the IB and has deployed water patrol teams in the Chenab river to foil terrorists' design to infiltrate into India from Pakistan, they said.

They have been told to shoot down any drone intruding into the Indian airspace, they said.

The Army has also intensified patrolling in mountainous valleys and riverine areas along the LoC in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch and Rajouri districts to check intrusions of drones from Pakistan and infiltration by terrorists.

The troops along the LoC are on the highest degree of alertness in the wake of Pakistan's plans to stage infiltration and use drones to smuggle weapons, Army officials said.

A top Army commander on Wednesday said Indian armed forces are capable of identifying such devices and any military drone venturing into Indian territory from Pakistan will be "shot down".

Referring to the reports on intrusion by Pakistani drones and their low weight carrying capacity, South Western Command chief Lt Gen Alok Singh Kler said there was "nothing to worry" at the moment.

The Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), backed by a terror group based in Pakistan and Germany.

It said the terror group was conspiring to unleash a series of strikes in Punjab and adjoining states.

During investigation, the accused revealed that drones were used to airdrop arms and ammunition, officials of the Counter-Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan China drones Punjab
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp