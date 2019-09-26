Home Nation

BJP says ‘no’ to dynasts, those above 75 years of age from contesting Haryana elections

BJP leaders maintained that Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa would remain the “sole exception” to the age ceiling norm due to compelling political situations in the state.

Published: 26th September 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP central election committee has spelt out broad guidelines for candidate selection, barring sons and daughters of sitting BJP MPs and MLAs and those above 75 years of age from contesting the upcoming Assembly elections. 

The broad guidelines were spelt out even as the top brass met on Wednesday to discuss the Haryana candidate list while indicating it will not have any electoral tie-up in the state. 

The BJP CEC, however, is likely to discuss the list of candidates in detail on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the meeting.

BJP chief Amit Shah, working president J P Nadda, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other senior leaders who attended the Wednesday meeting at the party headquarters are believed to have underlined that the party would “not promote political dynasty” at the cost of the aspirations of party workers.

BJP leaders maintained that Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa would remain the “sole exception” to the age ceiling norm due to compelling political situations in the state, adding, however, that “None of the sitting legislators in Haryana breach the age norm.”

“The Haryana party unit has finalised names of candidates for all the 90 Assembly constituencies going by the stated guidelines that relatives of MPs-MLAs won’t be accommodated and the age ceiling won’t be crossed in nominations,” Haryana BJP unit chief Subhash Barala said. He added that the party would give a fair share of seats to winnable women candidates. 

“The first list of the candidates for Haryana would be released soon after the CEC meeting. The first list would include the names of ministers, the state unit party chief and other senior leaders,” said a functionary.

“We would look to give representations to all sections of society shunning caste politics of Congress and Indian National Lok Dal offshoots,” added Barala. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana elections BJP
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp