Home Nation

Calcutta High Court receives bomb threat; security beefed up

The letter, claimed to have been written by one Hardarshan Singh Nagpal, said that he and his son will trigger several bomb blasts inside the court complex.

Published: 26th September 2019 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Security has been tightened at the Calcutta High Court, after a letter threatened of multiple bomb blasts inside its buildings on September 30, Registrar General Rabindranath Samanta said on Thursday.

The letter, claimed to have been written by one Hardarshan Singh Nagpal, said that he and his son will trigger several bomb blasts inside the court complex, Samanta said.

He wrote to the Union home secretary on Wednesday about the threat letter received by the high court administration, along with a copy of it, dated September 9.

"I am to request you to take up the matter with top-most priority to avert any untoward incident," Samanta said in his communication to the home secretary.

"Security has been tightened at the premises with extra police personnel and sniffer dogs after the matter was brought to the notice of the authorities," Samanta told PTI.

Every day, thousands of litigants and lawyers come to the high court, which has three buildings -- the main heritage building, the centenary building and the sesquicentenary building.

The neo-Gothic high court building was constructed in 1872, 10 years after the establishment of the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Bomb threat Kolkata police
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp