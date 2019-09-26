Home Nation

ED seeks Vadra's custodial interrogation, says money chain directly linked to him

The investigating agency told Delhi High Court that Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's, was not cooperating with the investigation in the case.

Published: 26th September 2019 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

robert_vadra

Businessman Robert Vadra arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in connection with a money laundering case in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it wanted custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra because the "money chain" in a case of money laundering was allegedly directly linked to him.

Vadra, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, was not cooperating with the investigation in the case, the agency added before Justice Chandra Shekhar.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- at 12, Bryanston Square -- estimated at 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore). The case is being probed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

"We need his custodial interrogation as the money chain is directly linked to him," the agency's lawyer told the judge.

Denying the ED's claims, Vadra's lawyer said his client had cooperated in the investigation by appearing before the agency whenever summoned.

The lawyer also said his client answered the questions put to him by the ED. "Not confessing" to allegations against him does not mean he was not cooperating, he said.

After hearing the brief arguments, the court listed the matter for final arguments on November 5.

The court was hearing the ED's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra by a trial court.

READ HERE | Determined to stay in India and clear name, Robert Vadra tells HC

On Tuesday, Vadra opposed the plea saying there was no single instance of his non-cooperation in the investigation and there was no risk of him tampering with any evidence as the agency had already seized from him every document pertaining to the case.

The ED was conducting a "fishing and roving enquiry" and has no material to support the allegations made against him, he claimed.

The probe agency sought the cancellation of Vadra's anticipatory bail on the ground that it required his custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation.

Regarding the allegation of flight risk, Vadra said in his reply, "The conduct of the respondent (Vadra) in returning to India from abroad voluntarily upon reading press reports that ED was investigating him made it abundantly clear that Vadra had no intention of whatsoever of fleeing the country and was determined to stay in India and clear the name."

The response added that Vadra has volunteered to appear before the probe agency even though he was yet to receive summons from them.

No specific allegation has been made by the agency to suggest that Vadra has in any way attempted to or actually succeeded in tampering with any evidence or witness, it said.

"Vadra has no properties outside India whatsoever nor does he have any beneficial ownership of any property outside India," the reply had claimed. It added that Vadra has never received any 'kickback' for any 'deal' and any allegations of this nature are completely false.

It claimed that the sole purpose of the agency is to cause prejudice in the mind of court and the public against Vadra.

While granting anticipatory bail to Vadra, the trial court had directed him not to leave the country without prior permission and also to join the probe as and when called by the investigating officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Vadra money laundering ED Delhi High Court PMLA case Vadra land deal Vadra corruption case
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp