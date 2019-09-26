NCP MP Supriya Sule suffering from dengue, advised rest

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said she has been diagnosed with dengue and advised rest.

Sule, the Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Pune district, however, said she and her team were coordinating with government officials to ensure relief measures are taken in her rain-hit constituency.

"Although I have been diagnosed with Dengue and advised bed rest - My team and I are coordinating with the Government Officials to expedite the relief and rehabilitation measures," Sule, who is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said in a tweet.

She also offered condolences to families of those who lost their loved ones in rain-related incidents in Pune.

At least 12 people were killed in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after heavy rains battered Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, officials said.

Nearly 10,500 people from several water-logged areas were shifted to safer places so far, they said.