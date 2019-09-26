Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to attend World Economic Forum meet in January 2020

Amarinder Singh thanked WEF president for acknowledging the progressive initiatives taken by Punjab to establish itself as a prominent investment destination.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from 21st to 24th January 2020. 

Amarinder has accepted the invitation of WEF President Borge Brende, issued on behalf of the Forum Board of Trustees, to attend the 50th annual meeting. He thanked Brende for acknowledging the progressive initiatives taken by Punjab to establish itself as a prominent investment destination among the international investors.

In his letter of invitation, the Forum President had referred to the wide-ranging reforms launched under Amarinder’s leadership, saying these reforms “had been pivotal in improving the business climate in Punjab, promoting inclusive development and establishing it as a leading investment destination.”

“Given the World Economic Forum’s close collaboration with your government on road safety, sustainable food systems and e-mobility, your contributions on these and other relevant topics will add significant value to the programme,” wrote Brende.

Noting that the World Economic Forum “has played a pivotal role in defining the global agenda and offers an exemplary platform to interact and collaborate with impactful leaders from government, international organizations, industry and the civil society,” the Chief Minister said he looked forward to participating in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh World Economic Forum
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp