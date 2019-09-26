Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to attend World Economic Forum meet in January 2020

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from 21st to 24th January 2020.

Amarinder has accepted the invitation of WEF President Borge Brende, issued on behalf of the Forum Board of Trustees, to attend the 50th annual meeting. He thanked Brende for acknowledging the progressive initiatives taken by Punjab to establish itself as a prominent investment destination among the international investors.

In his letter of invitation, the Forum President had referred to the wide-ranging reforms launched under Amarinder’s leadership, saying these reforms “had been pivotal in improving the business climate in Punjab, promoting inclusive development and establishing it as a leading investment destination.”

“Given the World Economic Forum’s close collaboration with your government on road safety, sustainable food systems and e-mobility, your contributions on these and other relevant topics will add significant value to the programme,” wrote Brende.

Noting that the World Economic Forum “has played a pivotal role in defining the global agenda and offers an exemplary platform to interact and collaborate with impactful leaders from government, international organizations, industry and the civil society,” the Chief Minister said he looked forward to participating in the meeting.