Raipur diary

By Express News Service

Stakeholder consultation on coal sector

The coal ministry and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICC) in a stakeholders’ consultation deliberated upon policy interventions, institutional reforms and governance framework in the coal sector. Discussions were held on a single-window system on various clearances, coal transportation and logistics. The consultation sensitised prospective bidders and stakeholders involved in the coal sector. Ministry has started the process of auctioning 27 coal mines and allotment of 15 coal mines to central and state PSUs. FICCI chairman Pardeep Tandon spoke on the need to address the availability of coal at source.

‘No Plastic’ mega-campaign

Raipur Municipal Corporation engages self-help groups to collect clothes from every house and get cloth bags stitched and later distributed them among the people at nominal rates. Efforts are on to connect every home with the ‘No Plastic” mega campaign. The campaign is being held at various places such as education institutions, market places, through rallies to turn Raipur capital into ‘no plastic zone’. Physically challenged children were roped with the initiative.

Digital catalogue for heritage memorials

Chhattisgarh has identified around 100 monuments and statues which will now be a part of the state’s digital catalogue of heritage memorials. The statues which are missing or still haven’t been traced will be searched not only within the country but also abroad taking the intervention of the Interpol, the official said. Based on the guidelines of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) all ancient statues have been numbered and a central database has been prepared by the department of culture and archaeology. It will soon be uploaded on the ASI portal.

SECR Raipur observes ‘cleanliness fortnight’

Raipur division of South Eastern Central Railway (SECR) will observe a ‘Swachta Pakhwada’ (cleanliness fortnight) till September 30. Each day is being earmarked with a particular theme based on cleanliness. Besides the awareness drive, the railway staff has also taken a cleanliness pledge. The authorities also conducted an inquiry into the quality of food served to commuters at stations under ‘swachch aahar’ initiative.