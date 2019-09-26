Rajnath Singh holds first meeting with the senior Ministry of Defence officials

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the senior ministry of defence officials for the first time since he took charge as the minister in June and exhorted them to take decisions without any fear.

“The minister met more than 100 officials of the ministry with ranks of Director and above. It was about 90-minute freewheeling interaction with the officials,” said an officer present in the meeting.

Singh asked the officials to not be worried about mistakes which happen while taking important decisions. The problem remains with those who deliberately take wrong decisions, told the officer.

It was first such freewheeling interaction in which the officials also raised the point of his sortie in the country’s own fighter aircraft Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. “Now that you have flown in Tejas do you plan to take a ride in indigenously produced Arjun Tank? Was asked a ministry official,” quoted the officer.

Questions were raised about Rajnaths’s sortie in the single-engine fighter aircraft as he was the first one who took the decision to fly in Tejas.

Rajnath expressed the need to incorporate the new-age technologies of the Artificial Intelligence, robotics and cyber systems to equip Indian soldiers in a better way for future challenges.