Home Nation

Rajnath Singh holds first meeting with the senior Ministry of Defence officials

Singh asked the officials to not be worried about mistakes which happen while taking important decisions.

Published: 26th September 2019 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the senior ministry of defence officials for the first time since he took charge as the minister in June and exhorted them to take decisions without any fear.

“The minister met more than 100 officials of the ministry with ranks of Director and above. It was about 90-minute freewheeling interaction with the officials,” said an officer present in the meeting.

Singh asked the officials to not be worried about mistakes which happen while taking important decisions. The problem remains with those who deliberately take wrong decisions, told the officer.

It was first such freewheeling interaction in which the officials also raised the point of his sortie in the country’s own fighter aircraft Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. “Now that you have flown in Tejas do you plan to take a ride in indigenously produced Arjun Tank? Was asked a ministry official,” quoted the officer.

Questions were raised about Rajnaths’s sortie in the single-engine fighter aircraft as he was the first one who took the decision to fly in Tejas.

Rajnath expressed the need to incorporate the new-age technologies of the Artificial Intelligence, robotics and cyber systems to equip Indian soldiers in a better way for future challenges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Tejas Ministry of Defence
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp