Home Nation

Sharad Pawar asks NCP workers not to gather near ED office on Friday

The NCP patriarch has already said he would "voluntarily" visit the ED office in south Mumbai and co- operate with the probe agency given his faith in the Constitution.

Published: 26th September 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference in Mumbai Wednesday.

Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday asked party workers not to gather near the central agency's office here and ensure people are not inconvenienced.

Pawar on Wednesday said he would appear before the financial probe agency in a money laundering case filed against him in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam.

"As mentioned during my press conference yesterday, I will be visiting the Mumbai ED office at Ballard Estate tomorrow, Friday 27 September, at 14.00 hrs. @MumbaiPolice @NCPspeaks," Pawar tweeted.

"I appeal to all my NCP cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises. Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies," he added.

The NCP patriarch has already said he would "voluntarily" visit the ED office in south Mumbai and co- operate with the probe agency given his faith in the Constitution.

The former Union minister, however, has also asserted he would not bow before the 'throne' of Delhi, apparently referring to the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The veteran leader has been maintaining he was not associated with the bank in any capacity and questioned the timing of the registration of the case which comes just weeks ahead of the October 21 Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The ED has filed the money laundering case against Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the scam.

An Enforcement Case Information Report, equivalent to a police FIR, has been registered by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, Ajit Pawar, an ex-deputy chief minister of the state, and 70 erstwhile functionaries of the cooperative lender.

The NCP has termed the ED case as politically motivated.

The registration of the case against Pawar had drawn angry reaction from the NCP whose workers staged protests in Aurangabad, Solapur, Beed, Thane, Nashik and his home turf Baramati in Pune district, among other parts of the state.

Police had imposed restrictions on assembly of people in the area where the ED office is located last month when MNS chief Raj Thackeray had appeared before agency officials in a separate money laundering case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp