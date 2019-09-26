Son of retired army man shot in UP, body tied to bike and dragged 15 kms

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, a youth’s body, bearing a gunshot, was allegedly dragged from Hapur to Meerut. As per police sources, the body of Mukul Kumar, 20, son of a retired army personnel, was allegedly tied to a motorbike and dragged 15 km on the road by some unidentified persons from Hapur to Meerut.

According to police sources, a passerby spotted the body near Kaili-Hapur bypass. The body, which was mutilated, had a limb missing. Cops said they were not sure of the youth was killed and then dragged or vice-versa. The motorbike was also lying near the mutilated body of the youth.

An Aadhar card was recovered from the body that helped the police identify the victim. Mukul is the son of Prem Chandra a resident of Omnagar in Saidpur locality under Kankarkheda police station area in Meerut.

The police tried to trace the trail of blood 15 km on Hapur-Meerut highway to reach Mandi area of Hapur district where the youth lived with his family, said the sources.

As per the version of his mother Shashi Sirohi, deceased had received two calls on his mobile a night before. Police claimed that the youth was possibly abducted and murdered elsewhere and that his body was dragged till Kharkhauda and dumped there.

The police theory also claimed that before being killed, youth’s head was seemingly struck with a heavy object and he was strangled with a sheet. The face and head were also crushed with a stone so as to hide the identity of the deceased.

“Since the motorbike was lying beside the mutilated body, so it didn’t seem a loot bid. However, we are trying to look into involvement of any girl or affair which might have led to the murder,” said a senior police officer.

A deep gunshot was also spotted below the skull on the body but its exit was not seen, said a police official.

“The autopsy report would make things clear and the case would be cracked soon,” said SP Meerut (rural) Avinash Pandey. The police have detained two people so far.

As per the family sources, the deceased had finished his studies last year and was currently staying with his family in Hapur.

