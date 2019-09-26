Home Nation

Three Assam excise officials die in road mishap, hand of liquor mafia suspected

The excise officials were sent to Golaghat from Guwahati by the department to check the smuggling of Arunachal-manufactured illicit liquor into Nagaland which is a dry state.

Published: 26th September 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purpose

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Three officials of Assam’s Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB), sent from Guwahati to Upper Assam’s Golaghat district to take stock of the flow of illicit liquor from Arunachal Pradesh to Nagaland, were killed while as many others injured in a mysterious road mishap late Wednesday night.

The mishap occurred when their car (Tata Sumo) collided with a truck (Dumper) on National Highway 39 at Morongi in Golaghat’s Numaligarh.

When the locals rushed to the site, they found the car on fire. The truck’s driver and handyman had fled the scene leaving behind their vehicle which bore Nagaland registration.

Inspector Sumu Maibongsa and constable Ramen Bongjang died on the spot. Assistant inspector Harekrishna Kumar succumbed to his injuries at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

Two of the three injured persons were admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The third injured person was also being brought here. Their condition was stated to be critical.

The families of some victims sniffed a conspiracy in the incident. They suspected that the officials were targeted by people who were involved in the smuggling of illicit liquor from Arunachal to Nagaland which is a dry state.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered a probe into the incident by the Commissioner of Upper Assam. If the car caught fire after the mishap or it was set on fire will be also probed, a source in the excise department said.

The EIB sleuths, who were camping in Golaghat, had gone out on an operation when the mishap occurred. They were not accompanied by local officials of the department.

The state’s Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said this aspect would be probed.

“Why they were not there will be part of the investigation. A team, led by an additional commissioner (of excise department), has reached Golaghat. It will also conduct a probe,” he said.

In the past two months, 14 trucks, laden with illicit Arunachal liquor valued at Rs.8 crore, were seized by the authorities in Golaghat district. Barring two cases where the occupants of the vehicles managed to flee, all the other accused persons were arrested.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Excise officers liquor mafia
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp