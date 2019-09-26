UP cop suspended for fining food van owner over 'baati-chokha' delay

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Agitated over the delay in being served "baati-chokha", an Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector allegedly booked a food van owner for not wearing a seat belt while driving.

The incident took place on Monday, but came to light on Wednesday evening after a video of the incident went viral. The sub-inspector was suspended following an inquiry.

According to Bazarkhala circle officer (CO) Anil Kumar Yadav, who investigated the matter, Talkatora SI Dinesh Chandra went to buy the fast food for himself and his colleagues.

He asked Kanhaiya Lal, the van owner, to quickly pack the food. Lal requested him to wait because chokha (mashed potatoes and brinjal) was being prepared.

However, the cop became impatient after 15 minutes and left in a huff without the food.

Later, when Lal was driving home, Chandra and a constable stopped him at a trisection in Rajajipuram. As asked, Lal showed his van registration papers, but the cops booked him for not wearing a seat belt.

The police officer told Lal that he was paying the price for not serving him food on time. He threatened to impose more challans and prevent Lal from doing business in Talkatora.

The food vendor's wife and two daughters were in the van. One of his daughters shot the video.

CO Yadav, who saw the clip, concluded that the sub-inspector was at fault.

Later, SI Chandra was suspended for violating the police code of conduct.