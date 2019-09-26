 Uttarakhand government plans to monitor alcohol trade in state

Home Nation

Along with proposals to amend the laws governing the trade, the state government has also planned to monitor vehicles transporting the alcohol. 

By Vineet Upadhyay
DEHRADUN: Days after six persons died by consuming illicit alcohol in Dehradun, the state government has decided to monitor production, transportation and distribution of alcohol across Uttarakhand.

Along with proposals to amend the laws governing the trade, the state government has also planned to monitor vehicles transporting the alcohol. 

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government said, "The government is committed to shutting down illegal sale and production of alcohol of its taking place anywhere. Plans are being laid out to monitor the trade at every step to prevent any illegality".

The state government officials said that there are plans to fit the vehicles with GPS systems and put holograms on them which will provide information of the spot where the material will be delivered. The monitoring will ensure that the vehicles do not divert from their routes or stop at any unauthorized spot. 

The state government earns a considerable amount of revenue from the trade legally and spurious alcohol deaths can make a dent in it. This year, a target of Rs 2500 crore is set to achieve by state exise department. 

"The monitoring will take place on the lines of public distribution system of rations. This will ensure full-proof system," added the minister.

Sushil Kumar, excuse commissioner said, "The funds to implement the plans will provide any the World Bank. We hope to do it soon."

The six deceased were identified as Rajendra (45), Lalla (35), Saran (58) who died on Thursday while the other three who lost their lives on Friday were identified as Akash (23), Suresh (40) and Inder Kumar (50). Total of 10 people are still being treated in hospitals. 

In February,  45 people died after consuming illicit liquor after which Uttarakhand high court had directed various measures to be taken including g action against those responsible. 

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by a resident of Haridwar, Pramod Sharma, requesting the court that the investigation be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The petitioner had also requested that the officers responsible for the disaster be suspended and that FIRs be filed against them.

The state government formed a committee in February 2019 to find what measures needed to be taken to prevent any such an event.

