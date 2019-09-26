Home Nation

Woman gang-raped in Tripura, six arrested

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the middle-aged victim was returning home, located at Badarghat area of state capital Agartala, after consulting a doctor about her daughter who was sick.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A woman in Tripura was gang-raped and the police arrested six of the ten accused persons.

An auto-rickshaw driver had abducted the woman and took her towards the Agartala airport. After committing the crime at a secluded area, the accused persons dumped her near the Circuit House on city outskirts. Later, she was rescued in an unconscious state by her family members who admitted her in a government hospital in a critical condition.

The police said six persons, including the auto-rickshaw driver Pradip Das, had been arrested while the remaining four others were absconding.

“The four other accused persons have gone into hiding but we will arrest them soon,” a police official said.

He said two assistant sub-inspectors of the police were placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty at the initial stage of the investigation.

Leaders, cutting across party lines, visited the victim at the hospital. They condemned the incident and demanded action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Agartala rape case Agartala gang rape crime against women
