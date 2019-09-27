Air India link to Amritsar from Toronto, London

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday announced new air connectivity to Canada and UK with Sri Amritsar Sahib to facilitate devotees and visitors.

Besides a flight between Amritsar and Toronto, another flight between Amritsar and Birmingham will start operating thrice a week soon.

“The thrice a week direct @AirIndia flight between Amritsar-Toronto will commence operations from 17 September 2019. I am also delighted to announce that a thrice-weekly flight will also begin between Amritsar-London from 4th November 2019,” tweeted civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri.

He said, “The six days a week @AirIndia flight between Amritsar-Birmingham (3 days via Delhi) is also being restored. I do not doubt that the new flights will offer ease & comfort to the devotees travelling to the holy city.”

Besides, a flight linking Amritsar to London will also start in November mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak.