Clueless on why Ajit quit Assembly, no feud in family: Sharad Pawar 

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he had no idea why his nephew Ajit Pawar resigned as MLA, adding that there was no feud within the family.

"Ajit Pawar has not discussed with any of us family members before his resignation and I too have not been able to speak to him after the step he took. As head of the family, it is my responsibility to understand the reasons behind his resignation. When I spoke to Ajit’s son Parth, I came to understand that he spoke to his family today regarding the ED case where I was named. He was very disturbed as I was named in the case. He spoke to his son about the terrible political witchhunt and that he has decided to keep away from it and look after agriculture henceforth,” Sharad Pawar said at a press conference in Pune.

In a surprise development, senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar has tendered resignation from his membership of the lower house of the state Assembly.

Ajit Pawar’s name had cropped up in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSC Bank) scam worth Rs 25,000 crore along with his uncle Sharad Pawar and over 70 other leaders.

While Ajit was on the director board of the bank, Sharad Pawar kept saying that he was neither a director or even a member of the bank. Senior Pawar didn’t give any clarification on charges against Ajit.